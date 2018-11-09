Remembrance Sunday - here's what the weather is expected to be like in Bridlington for the services

If you are attending the Remembrance events in Bridlington on Sunday, will you need to wrap up warm or bring an umbrella?

Last year was bitterly cold and the crowds stood in heavy rain to pay their respects at the war memorial.

But the weather forecast for this year looks better, although there is the chance of a shower during the commemorations.

The Met Office says temperatures will get to around 10C and although the morning is expected to be dry, there is a 50% of a light shower by midday.

The BBC's forecast is slightly more optimistic, predicting temperatures of around 12C and less than a 10% chance of rain throughout the day. Winds will be around 15mph.