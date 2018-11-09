Remembrance 100: Rudston is ready for its commemorations

Restoration of the Rudston war memorial has been completed ready in time for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One on Sunday.



The prominent memorial consisting of a white cross on stone steps which is very visible as you enter the village from Bridlington.

Parish councillor Ian Simmonds said: "The restoration has been carried out by a number of local companies and individuals who have donated their time and skills for free to ensure this memorial is a fitting tribute."

See photos from Flamborough's new monument.