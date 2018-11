A memorial to more than 40 men from Flamborough who died in war has been unveiled at the village school.

Residents raised more than £2,000 to pay for two steel sculptures of soldiers which stand either side of a stone which has the names of the men engraved on it.

The monument was unveiled this morning, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

A special service has held this morning, where pupils were joined by pre-school children, governors, guests from the military and representatives of the the village community.

