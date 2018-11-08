Remembrance 100: Events around the Bridlington area

A number of exhibitions and events are being held in Bridlington as the town comes together to mark Remembrance Day.



Here is a round-up:

Standards at the service to rededicate the memorial garden last month

Old Town

On Friday, Old Town Gallery and Information Point is inviting veterans in to take a look at a Poppy-themed art installation, on display in conjunction with The Royal British Legion’s Thank You Movement.

Details of Sunday's Remembrance service

Many of the artists are planning on donating a percentage of proceeds to The Royal British Legion’s Alderson House, towards its minibus fund.

Chloe Frampton (former student and designer of the uniforms), Mandy Harvey and Sarah Kaye Purvis (current students who helped make the poppies), Margaret Melton (Gateway Club), Mike Welsh (East Riding College principal) and Tracey Murray (Head of Curriculum for Creative Arts and Digital Skills)

Members of the public can call in at any time while the display is running, until November 24.

Railway station

The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership has supported the There But Not There Silent Soldier campaign so passengers using Bridlington station can pay their

respects.

Volunteers, ticket office staff and station managers have installed a life-size silhouette as a tribute to those who did not return home at the end of the war.

To make the memorial look even more impressive, poppy artwork made by Hilderthorpe Primary School, Bridlington Brownies, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from 6th Bridlington has been added behind the soldier.

Bridlington Priory

Former and current students from East Riding College banded together with members of the Gateway Club from Priory View Adult Day Care Centre to create an art installation at Bridlington Priory.

The installation is called Journey’s End, after the play by RC Sherriff which is set in the trenches towards the end of the First World War.

It is made up of three uniforms which were made by students from the Historical and Performance Costume degree course at Scarborough TEC.

The paper poppies which adorn the display were made by members of the Tuesday Gateway Club at Priory View and the level three Art and Design Students of East Riding College.

Chloe Frampton, who studied at East Riding College before moving on to the costuming course, said: “We made the costumes for a brief set at college.

“We designed them for the characters in the play, right down to incorporating what would be in each soldier’s pockets, such as cigarette tins, notes from family etc.

“The play got us to feel the emotions of the soldiers.

“We are all overwhelmed with our work being in the Priory. The display is stunning and the kind people who made the poppies did an amazing job.”

The installation is alongside the church’s Remembering the Fallen feature, which sees more than 300 cardboard soldiers arranged in the pews.

Each one is named after one of Bridlington’s World War One victims and their descendants are welcome to take their family’s figure home after this weekend.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has a number of events planned across the Remembrance weekend.

The church in Quay Road has already planted a memorial garden and tomorrow and on Saturday it is holding family history sessions, to help local people track down more information about their ancestors who were involved in the war.

These will be held between 10am and 8pm on Friday and 10am to 2pm the following day.

A free concert at 7pm on the Saturday rounds off the events programme.