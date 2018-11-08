Remembrance 100: All you need to know about events in Bridlington

Bridlington is planning more than 12 hours of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day on Sunday.

Events will begin at 6am, when lone piper Dave Leeman will perform The Battle’s O’er at the war memorial.

The main Remembrance service will take place at 10.55am at the memorial, at the junction of Prospect Street and Wellington Road.

The forgotten heroes are finally remembered.

Led by the Rev Matthew Pollard, rector of Bridlington Priory and padre of the Bridlington branch of the Royal British Legion, it will feature Bridlington Excelsior Band, Bridlington Pipe Band and the 252 Squadron (ATC) Corps of Drums.

Cadets, veterans and reperesentatives of local organisations will march from the railway station to the war memorial before the service begins.

At 6pm, there will be a service to remember the fallen from World War One at Bridlington Priory.

Afterwards, a beacon will be lit at the west doors of the church, by the mayor, Cllr Colin Croft and the mayor’s cadet, Cpl Aimee Gregson.

At 7.05pm on Sunday, the Priory bells will ring out to mark the end of the day’s commemorations.