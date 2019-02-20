Remember Sandra from BBC's Brush Strokes - she's pack on stage in Yorkshire

The John Godber Company is staging a new and updated version of Jane Thornton’s Hairdressing comedy I Want That Hair at the East Riding Theatre in Beverley.

Join Bex and Heidi as they grapple with gossip between the washes and the highlights but, with Bex's big birthday coming soon, she's beginning to realise that it's not just her salon that's at the crossroads.



Should she change the salon, the wallpaper, or the way she lives her life?



Be blow-dried away as Bex and Heidi hilariously battle the daily routine and question if they really want that hair!”

John Godber will be directing the play and said: “I am very much looking forward to directing I Want That Hair which was one of the fastest selling shows I ever did at Hull Truck.

"Pippa and Jackie are the perfect cast and the East Riding Theatre the perfect venue for this rewritten hilarious comedy set in a ladies hairdressing salon.”



The show stars Hull-born singer and actress Pippa Fulton, who moved back to East Yorkshire after a stint in the West End and various stage and screen productions.

I Want That Hair will be her East Riding Theatre debut.



Pippa’s co-star is Jackie Lye, who made her professional debut with Live Theatre in the original production of C.P. Taylor's And a Nightingale Sang more than 40 years ago.

Jackie is still best remembered for playing Sandra in the popular BBC sitcom Brush Strokes alongside Karl Holman, as well as appearing in Casualty, Vera and Doctors.

Jackie appeared in the previous version of I Want That Hair as Pippa’s character Heidi in 2006.

“I loved playing Heidi when we did the play at York Theatre Royal and I know Pippa will be brilliant in the role. It’s not often you get the chance to play both parts in a two hander - I’m looking forward to the challenge.”



I Want That Hair runs at the East Riding Theatre, Beverley from the Wednesday March until Saturday March 20, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01482 874050