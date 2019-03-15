'Remarkable' RSPB Bempton Cliffs wins at East Yorkshire tourism awards

The RSPB reserve at Bempton Cliffs was named the best visitor attraction in the region at last night's REYTAs.

It picked up the prestigious title at Hull and East Yorkshire’s tourism “Oscars” ceremony attended by more than 500 people at the Bonus Arena in Hull.

The Ship Inn at Sewerby

There was also good news for the Ship Inn at Sewerby, which was highly commended in the Remarkable Pub category.

Judges said Bempton Cliffs was 'a stunning location – a truly amazing place, a hidden gem on the Yorkshire coastline'.

They added: "In 2019, Bempton Cliffs will have been protecting seabirds for 50 years. The towering chalk cliffs are home to the UK's largest mainland seabird colony and largest mainland gannet colony.

"Along with around half-a-million seabirds that flock to the cliffs annually, over 100,000 visitors from across the world are drawn to this special place and are able to enjoy it from six, safe

cliff-top viewing platforms."

Although the Ship Inn was pipped to the post by The Lion & Key in Hull, the judges heaped praise on the friendly welcome offered by Charlie and Lou Kilburn.

The judges said: "Situated in a unique location on the footsteps of the heritage coast and boasting views of Bridlington Bay and Flamborough, it is Bridlington's original dog-friendly pub, famous for its dog friendly treats and menu.

"The Ship Inn serves award-winning cask ales, fine wines and gin-inspired cocktails. The menu is “pub grub with a twist” and the Sunday carvery is always a winner."

The REYTAs celebrated their tenth anniversary and Andy Gray, VHEY’s tourism manager, described it as “a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry which contributes over £878 million annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy.”



He continued: “This evening provides us with an opportunity to celebrate success and showcase all that is remarkable about Hull and East Yorkshire and the response we have had to the REYTAs this year has once again been incredible, with a record number of entries.”

Alan Menzies, director of planning and economic regeneration at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: &"The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards celebrate the very best of what this local industry has to offer and recognises the quality of businesses and individuals involved.

"The REYTAs are one of the most eagerly anticipated awards ceremonies on the tourism calendar and I would like to think all those who entered the 2019 awards, commend those short-listed in each of the categories and congratulate the winners.