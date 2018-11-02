Remarkable chance to join rock choir

A popular Rock Choir is looking for new members in Bridlington.

The choir is offering free taster sessions for any local singers who love rock music, from Bon Jovi, AC/DC & Queen to The Beatles, Greenday and Oasis.

The Remarkable Rock Adult Choir will meet at Emmanuel Church on Thursday nights.

The Remarkable Rock Adult Choir attracted over 60 members last term and it is looking to grow even further.

The choir is open to anyone aged 16 and above.

Singers get to rehearse with a team of vocal coaches and perform with a live band – no backing tracks. Rehearsals are relaxed and fun.

Musical director Mark Howley said: “We aim to have a good sound – but we also try to have a good time making it!

“This term the choir has some fantastic performance opportunities, including headlining our own Rock Concert ‘Hall of Fame’ at the Bridlington Spa on Saturday 2 February.

“Rehearsals are held at Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road, on a Thursday night from 7:30pm, starting on 8 November. Come along for a Free Taster Session. There’s no obligation to sign up.”

Anyone requiring further information can contact Mark on 07943 276496, or email remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk.