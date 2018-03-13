Recycling officers spring into action

Recycling officers will be out and about in Bridlington on Monday as part of a ‘spring clean’ campaign.

As residents have a good clear out around the house and in sheds and garages, the team will be on hand to let them know how to get rid of items they no longer need.

The officers will be parking their recycling trailer on the promenade behind Bridlington Spa between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Cllr Symon Fraser, said: “We want residents to carry on with the fantastic job they are doing of recycling at home, but just remind them that some items cannot go in their wheelie bins.”