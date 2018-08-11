Radio 2's All-Star Party coming to the East Coast

Radio 2’s Saturday night dance music line-up is taking to the road once again for ‘Radio 2’s All Star Party’ on Saturday 29 September, live from the Art Deco ballroom of Bridlington Spa.

Trevor Nelson, Craig Charles and Ana Matronic will broadcast their shows live from the venue, presenting a spectacular night of soul, R&B and dance music. The night will feature live performances by Clean Bandit, Incognito, Lemar, Kid Creole & The Coconuts and the Fantasy Funk Band featuring Gabrielle, Jaki Graham and John Turrell.

Ana Matronic

This year’s Radio 2 All Star Party follows last year’s inaugural event which took place at the Manchester Apollo, featuring live performances from Soul II Soul, The Craig Charles Fantasy Funk Band with guest vocalists Shaun Escoffery and Omar, plus disco and funk legends Shalamar.

Lewis Carnie, Head of BBC Radio 2, said: “After the success of our first All Star Party last year to celebrate 50 years of BBC Radio 2, I am delighted that we are taking the party to the wonderful town of Bridlington with an amazing line-up and an evening of live DJing with our esteemed Saturday night presenters.”

Tickets for the All Star Party go on sale on Saturday 11 August - full details available at bbc.co.uk/radio2

8-10pm - Trevor Nelson’s Rhythm Nation: Trevor will deliver his unique mix of soul and R&B in front of a live audience and will introduce his personal selection for the All Star party – Incognito. The British acid jazz band have recorded 17 studio albums, collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jools Holland and Paul Weller, and have been one of the most enduring jazz acts of the past four decades.

Trevor Nelson

Trevor Nelson said: “I can’t wait to kick off the second Radio 2 All Star Party. It’s always a blast taking my show on the road and I love DJing live. It’ll be fun having the whole Saturday night crew hitting Bridlington and I’m excited to introduce my pick for the party – the legends that are Incognito!”

Also performing live will be Kid Creole & The Coconuts. The American group incorporate a mix of disco, Latin American and Caribbean influences and have released 14 studio albums, including Tropical Gangsters which went platinum in the UK.

BRIT and MOBO award-winning Lemar will also be performing on the evening. With five studio albums and seven top-ten singles to his name, Lemar is one of the most defining contemporary soul singers in the UK.

10pm – midnight - Craig Charles’ House Party: Craig will be picking up the reins with his ultimate Saturday night party playlist at 10pm, with a performance from The Fantasy Funk Band featuring British soul legends Gabrielle, Jaki Graham and John Turrell.

Craig Charles said: “It’s a pleasure to be partying at the legendary Bridlington Spa, playing the best music and performing with some of my favourite musicians. This is not an evening to be missed!”

Midnight – 2am – Ana Matronic’s Disco Devotion: Following a hit-filled performance from Clean Bandit, Ana Matronic will take us to her exclusive Disco Devotion afterparty with house, disco and other floor fillers. In the UK, Grammy Award-winners Clean Bandit have the most consecutive Top 5 records, from any artist, since Girls Aloud in 2005; the same amount of No.1’s as Justin Timberlake, One Direction and Lady Gaga; and have secured more Top 5 records than Taylor Swift.