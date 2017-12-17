Race night winners are Brid lifeguards

The Garforth Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has raised £1,335 for lifeguards in Bridlington following its annual race night.

The proceeds will be donated to the RNLI’s fundraising appeal which hopes to raise £35,000 to fund new lifesaving kit for its lifeguards in Bridlington.

Christine Pitchfork, Garforth RNLI Branch chair, said: “Garforth Race Night is always a popular event within the RNLI calendar and this year the tickets sold out before they were even printed.

“It’s a really fun evening and just like a ‘proper’ horse race but with wooden handmade horses and jockeys instead of real ones – we even have race officials!

“Each horse is attached by string to a wooden base and ‘entrants’ compete to see who can get their horse first over the finish line. There are six races and the winning ‘jockey’ from each competes in a final, the winner of which is awarded the Garforth Gold Cup.

“Having up-to-date rescue kit provides the charity’s lifeguards with extra peace of mind during their summer patrols. It also enables them to focus on their role of saving lives and preventing people getting into difficulty.”

Visit https://rnli.org/bridlingtonlifeguardappeal to find out more about the RNLI’s fundraising appeal.