Race night in Bridlington for Pancreatic Cancer Action

The newly-refurbished Greyhound pub on Promenade is the venue for a race night in aid of Pancreatic Cancer Action later this month.

The fund-raiser has been organised by Julie and Tim Saxby, who run the Tennyson Guest House, after Tim was diagnosed with the condition earlier this year.

They have sold and named all the horses and sponsorship for all six races, and the winning owners will receive a bottle of spirits.

Tim and Julie are hoping their efforts will bring in more than £1,000. The couple are still looking for donations for raffle prizes.

Tickets for the race night are £10 and include a pie and peas supper. They can be bought from the Greyhound or calling Julie on 07772 509929.

The event takes place on Sunday, November 25 with the first race at 7pm.