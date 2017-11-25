Pupils take part in coursework studies

On Tuesday 26 September, Year 10 history students visited Pickering and Scarborough Castles.

Starting at the impressive ruins of Pickering Castle, the students were taken on a guided tour hosted by the history department. No stone left unturned, the tour led the students around the whole castle site and around the defensive walls, culminating in the climb up the steep steps to the keep where they enjoyed the incredible views over the Vale of York and even as far north as Whitby.

Geography students visited Hornsea to complete their GCSE fieldwork.

They then moved on to Scarborough Castle to explore the foreboding ruins of the extensive stone keep castle on top of the famous cliffs. The fog rolling off the North Sea made seeing the buildings difficult but the students soldiered on using a specially made treasure trail guide to explore the site thoroughly.

With the sun shining and the temperatures nice and high we even managed a seafront stop off for fish and chips and some of us were lucky enough to get an ice cream! All in all, a grand day out was had by all!

On Friday 29 September, 55 Year 11 Geography students travelled to Hornsea and Hull to complete GCSE fieldwork.

At Hornsea the students investigated how effective hard engineering is at managing longshore drift.

To collect their results, the students completed a groyne survey on Hornsea beach and recorded the beach height either side of the groynes.

The afternoon saw the students visit the contrasting environment of Hull city centre to investigate the impacts of ‘City of Culture 2017’. In the Queen Victoria Square area of the city centre the students questioned members of the public and recorded their responses in the form of a questionnaire. Environmental Quality Surveys were also completed in order to investigate the impact of recent investment on the city centre environment. Students also had to cope with the newly-installed motion activated fountains in Queen Victoria Square – some coping more successfully than others!

Following the trip, the students recorded their findings in school in the form of a report.