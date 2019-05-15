Puffin photographs will fit bill for RSPB

The RSPB’s ground-breaking project Puffarazzi is back and once again needs the public’s help to find out more about one of the UK’s best loved seabirds.

Visitors to puffin colonies around the UK in spring and summer 2019 and 2020 are being asked to join the Puffarazzi by photographing these colourful seabirds with fish in their bills.

The project is now also asking for historical photos to be submitted as well to aid conservation efforts.

All these images will help scientists learn more about what puffins are feeding their chicks, known as pufflings.

Ellie Owen, who is leading the project, said: “Anyone can join the Puffarazzi – back in 2017 our youngest volunteer was just 11 years old – and if you took part two years ago you can do so again.

“Our project website has all the information on how to take part while keeping yourself and the puffins safe.”

Visit www.rspb.org.uk.projectpuffinUK for more information.