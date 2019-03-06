Psychic Sally brings her new show to the coast - venues and how to get tickets

World renowned psychic, television star and the UK’s favourite award winning medium, Sally Morgan, is bringing her new tour to the coast.

Known as Psychic Sally, she will perform her interactive 10 Year Anniversary stage show at Whitby Pavilion’s Theatre on Wednesday March 27 at 7.30pm.

She is at Bridlington Spa on Wednesday May 22 at 7.30pm.

Sally’s jaw dropping show has attracted amazed reviews from theatre goers and psychic fans. Funny, entertaining, touching, sometimes heart-breaking and often controversial, the new 10 Year Anniversary Showcase shows the phenomenal ability of the nation’s best loved medium.

Sally is one of the UK’s most successful touring acts and has been wowing audiences across the country for the past 10 years.

Discussing the upcoming tour, Sally said “The shows will be psychic dynamite and although they are undoubtedly entertaining, there is also a very serious side, which is to give audience members messages of hope and love from the other side”.

Tickets for ‘Psychic Sally: 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Whitby Pavilion:

Box office: 01947 458899 or www.whitbypavilion.co.uk

Bridlington Spa

Box office: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com