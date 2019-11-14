£8,000 bid to bring contemporary art to Sewerby Hall

An artistic fee of £8,000 is on offer for the successful applicant to bring a taste of contemporary art to the iconic setting of Sewerby Hall and Gardens in summer 2020.

Janice Smith, curator at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This is an exciting project and we are looking to augment Sewerby Hall and Gardens with new contemporary art. We can’t wait to see the ideas submitted and look forward to selecting the artwork to be displayed next year.”