Pryce is right as Cloughton star

Cloughton 2nds made it three wins out of three in Division Three as they beat Flixton 3rds by seven wickets.

Flixton looked in a decent position at the break having scored 203, brothers Geoff (63) and Pete Hill (53) linked with James Brown (30) to take them forward.

Mark Pryce then struck 79 and Liam Salt 69 at the resumpton as Cloughton charged home.

Ravenscar collected a 10-wicket win over Heslerton.

Andy Exton's 37 not out was the top contribution for Heslerton as Binooj Bhas took 3-18.

Openers Shaun Bayes (62no) and Adam Graham (51no) sealed the deal in confident fashion.

Muston booked their second consecutive win of the season when beating Flamborough by six wickets.

Flamborough were bowled out for 107 with Marcus Garcia (37) contributing many of the runs. Barry Anderson and Dave Meer both took three wickets.

Phil Robson helped Muston over the line with 26 not out.

Snainton scraped a four-wicket victory over Forge Valley 2nds.

Sean Pinder top-scored for Valley with 39 in their 106, with Ben Norman bagging 4-30 and Leigh Watson snaffling 3-39.

Aaron Fox kept Snainton honest in the reply with 3-4, but Joe Barker's 34 made sure Snainton had done enough.

Mulgrave 2nds beat Nawton Grange 2nds by seven wickets, with Simon Kipling (63no) helping them past Grange's 101, in which Terry Ellis was unbeaten on 57.

In Division Four East, Jish Rewcroft and Jon Stokoe turned in fine all-round performances in Ravenscar 2nds' 88-run win over Scalby 3rds.

Rewcroft scored 51, while Stokoe and Gerald Smith hit 37 in their 160-4.

Stokoe then took 5-30 and Rewcroft 4-13 as Scalby were gunned down for 72.

Scarborough RUFC's Matty Jones and Jimmy Perrett continued their celebrations after booking promotion on the rugby pitch as they helped their side to a nine-wicket win against Wold Newton 2nds.

Perrett's 4-20 slowed Newton to 92-9, before Jones struck 53 not out and Ian Williams remained unbeaten on 27 to wrap things up.

Filey 2nds took out Cayton 3rds by nine wickets.

Matthew Micklethwaite was the top contributor for Cayton in their 141, with Nathan Vernon (4-25) and Lee Adams (3-35) taking the wickets.

Adams then continued his form with 33 not out, with Micky Blyth's unbeaten 58 and Rhiannon Graham's 37 seeing them past the post.

Brompton 2nds beat Forge Valley 3rds by six wickets in their Division Four West meeting.

Eric Hall hit 50, but he ran out of partners for Valley as Jay Allison-Wilson's 4-40 ended their charge on 94.

Craig Mudd and Simon Boyes then managed scores in the 20s to end the game.

Sherburn 2nds had a seven-wicket win in a low-scoring game against Malton & Old Malton 4ths.

Dan Bean's 4-10 and Scott Thompson's 4-21 concluded Malton's innings on 80, with Dan Metcalfe (36) scoring most of the runs.

Chris Cousins' 26 and 24 not out from Jordon Farrow pushed Sherburn past this tally.

The game between Wykeham 3rds and Pickering 4ths was conceded by Pickering.