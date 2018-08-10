Property of the Week - an excellent family home on Marton Road

Situated at the junction of Marton Road and Mill Lane, convenient for the historic Old Town, this period residence is believed to date back to the mid nineteenth century.

The property had a two storey extension added approximately 22 years ago plus a purpose-built spa room and quality patio area around 10 years ago.

The purpose-built spa room.

The residence offers excellent family sized accommodation with convenience for most local facilities.

Comprises: entrance/utility area, ground floor WC, large bespoke fitted kitchen with integrated oven hob, and dishwasher, breakfast area, snug room, spacious dining room with French doors leading to front gardens.

Sitting room (currently used as a office) french door gives access to spacious principal lounge with french doors leading to rear terrace.

First floor: spindled staircase gives access to large landing with walk in large store cupboards. Four bedrooms, three with en-suites. To the front of the property are formal gardens with high hedge and trees for privacy. Small decking area, flagged patio area, shale pathway to front gate and one greenhouse. To the west and north elevation is a part patio area with walled surround leading to timber decking area with pergola, water feature, outside lights, water point and timber shed.

The Old Mill House on Marton Road.

A purpose-built outside room with four folding door panels opening onto the patio garden, large hot tub, fitted shower cubicle, WC, inset halogen lighting, built in speakers, tiled floor and extensive wall tiling. To the rear of the property is a large enclosed architect designed car port with glazed pitched roof.

Leading to detached brick built garage with electric remote controlled door.