Property: Main Green Lane, Bempton, £375,000

A rare opportunity to acquire a spacious five bedroom detached bungalow on an extensive private plot.

Situated in a cul-de-sac location at the edge of Bempton village just off Spring Lane.

Ideal for a family or retired buyer.

The property comprises: Front facing L-shaped lounge/diner room with multi fuel stove and engineered oak flooring.

Fitted kitchen/diner with a range of base and wall units, stainless steel one and half sink, plumbing for dishwasher, extractor, built in storage cupboard.

Conservatory/utility area fitted with base and wall units and plumbing for washing machine, study with uPVC French doors into conservatory with pitched roof. Five double bedrooms master bedroom has en-suite which comprises of large walk in shower with plumbed in shower, wash hand basin and wc.

Bedrooms four and five have fitted wardrobes.

Family bathroom comprises modern suite of roll top free standing bath, shower cubicle with plumbed in shower, wash hand basin and wc. Under the bungalow is a good-sized workshop and extra storage areas.

To the rear of the property is an extensive enclosed private garden with large lawn and pebbled areas, greenhouse, water point.

Brick built double garage with pitched roof, up and over doors, power and lighting. EPC rating D.

The property has solar panels taking an income of approx £2,200 per annum which easily covers the current vendors’ annual heating and lighting costs.

A must to be viewed to appreciate the spacious accommodation and good size plot.

Call Nicholas Belt (Estate Agency) Ltd on 01262 672253.