Promenades Shopping Centre looking for ideas for its charity of the year - here is how to nominate

There are just two weeks left to make sure your favourite charity is considered by the Promenades Shopping Centre when it chooses the good cause it will support during 2019.

The centre has already received a ‘huge number’ of nominations, but there is still time to put forward other ideas for a deserving charity or community group.

Manager Carl Brown said: “The response so far has been fantastic with some wonderful charities and community groups nominated for this year’s charity of the year.

“With just over two weeks until the deadline, we urge the people in the community to nominate a charity or community group they feel should work with us this year.

“Last year we worked closely with the Bridlington Sea Cadets and through various fundraising events throughout the year, we raised a huge amount of money to help support the organisation.

“This year, we are aiming to raise even more with our chosen charity of the year”

Nomination forms can be found at www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk