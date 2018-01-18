Programme of walks revealed

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team has launched its Countryside Events 2018 programme.

The range of walks on offer range from 30 minutes to two hours with some of them operating from East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The programme, sponsored by NHS Healthcheck, runs throughout the year.

The programme contributes to the new campaign to ‘Enjoy Spring in the Yorkshire Wolds’, promoted by the Yorkshire Wolds Tourism Network to encourage visits to the area at a quieter time of the year.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “These are superb programmes of events for East Riding residents in a range of locations across the area, offering a wide variety of activities.

“People can enjoy interesting and healthy pursuits whilst gaining access to the best public viewpoints, the best landscapes and the best wildlife to be seen in the East Riding.”

The programme is available at www.eastriding.gov.uk/events or a hard copy brochure is available from the Tourist Information Centre on North Promenade.