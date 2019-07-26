Power cut in Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby

There has been an unexpected power cut affecting in the area.

Northern Powergrid say that the power cut is affecting the YO postcode areas which include districts around York, Bridlington, Driffield, Filey, Malton, Pickering, Scarborough, Selby, Thirsk, and Whitby.

Police are asking drivers to navigate the roads carefully as traffic lights are reported to be out.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said: "Traffic signals are likely to be affected by this power cut which is affecting the YO postcode area.

"Please approach junctions with care, giving way to traffic from the right as you would at a roundabout."

Shops may be temporarily closed while the wait for power is ongoing.

Power is estimated to be restored at 1.45pm.