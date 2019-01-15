Poundstretcher's new store near Bridlington - here are more details

Bargain Buys is on its way to Carnaby, and the company has revealed more details about its new store.

Poundstretcher is rebranding to Bargain Buys and will be opening up in the former The Original Factory Shop at Park Rose in February.

Bargain Buys will be moving into the area next month.

There will be 25 new jobs created, a mixture of part and full-time vacancies and it says it is trying to recruit people who worked at the TOFS store.

The TOFS store closed over the Christmas period. This is why.

Bargains Buys says it will be running a special Opening Day promotion which will see more than £3,000 of giveaways to customers.

The new store will sell branded household products, homeware goods, a variety of toiletries and branded confectionery and drinks

A spokesman said: "The newly-designed store will be modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all our Carnaby customers. It also makes it even easier to find all the bargains and savings we offer every day on branded household and food products."

"We will be expecting huge queues for our amazing Opening Day Only Specials, with previous openings seeing customers queuing from the early hours of the morning. But remember, these fantastic savings can only be found on the day of the opening, so once they’re gone, they’re gone."

More details will be announced nearer to the opening day, but there will be family entertainment and game shows, and in other towns people have queued for hours to get the one-day-only special offers.

Executive chairman Nadir Lalani said: “We had an excellent reception recently at our previous store openings and aim to open 100 more stores in 2019. We saw the opportunity to take over The Original Factory Shop outlet, and felt we can offer a fantastic shopping experience and great bargains on a range of branded goods.

“We look forward to welcoming the people of Carnaby and offering them amazing value for money with great bargains on thousands of branded products.”