Portland Mews residents lift Macmillan total

Staff and residents at Hanover Housing Association retirement housing estates have raised £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This year residents from Hanover’s Portland Mews in Bridlington led the charge.

Their fundraising activity included coffee mornings, raffles and table top sales.

They were joined by a further 259 Hanover estates in the massive campaign.

Chrissie Wathen-Neal, senior fundraising manager at Macmillan said: “A massive thank you to everyone at Hanover Housing Association for their continued support, and for raising such an amazing total.”