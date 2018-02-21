Popular event called off due to lack of volunteers

One of the area’s biggest and most popular summer events won’t be taking place in its usual format this year.

Flamborough Gala is a huge family fun day, with stalls, rides and games, live music, food and drink, a dog show and a huge prize draw.

It was one of the biggest events in the village calendar, but a shortage of volunteers has forced a rethink, with nobody coming forward to answer an appeal for a new secretary. The gala was held each year to raise money for Flamborough Sports Trust, which is hoping to run a giant car boot sale at Woodcock Playing Fields instead. That will take place on Sunday, August 12, and more details will be announced later in the year.