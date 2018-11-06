Poppy Appeal in Bridlington passes another milestone

Bridlington’s Poppy Appeal has already gone beyond another landmark sum, with dozens of collection tins still to be counted.



Organiser George Collins said the amount now stands at more than £15,000.

Monday’s bonfire and fireworks spectacular at the Ship Inn at Sewerby saw £2,162.90 added to the total.

The pub always donates the proceeds from its annual display to a charity and chose the Poppy Appeal this year because of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

That was added to almost £8,000 from the sale of the large poppies which are on show all around town.

There are also collection tins for smaller poppies at more than 100 locations.

