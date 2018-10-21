Poppies ripped down from Bridlington war memorial

Veterans have spoken of their disgust after a number of large poppies were ripped off the railings at Bridlington's war memorial earlier today.

The poppies were put up as part of the Free Press' Turn The Town Red campaign, which has seen more than 2,000 of the emblems sold and put up on display around Bridlington.

Bridlington Poppy Appeal organiser George Collins said: "I had a phone call to tell me that some of the large poppies were missing from the war memorial fencing.

"I went down and lo and behold, 20 have been ripped off in a straight line.

"The cable ties are still in place and they are not flimsy things, some serious effort went into pulling them off by the looks of it."

Former mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry said on Twitter: "To the person or persons who have stolen 20 big poppies off the Bridlington war memorial fencing in the last four or five hours, I hope that karma comes and kicks you in the rear."

Local cadets helped town councillors to put 200 poppies on the railings and benches earlier this month.

Bridlington Town Council had donated £600 towards the cost of the display ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Mr Collins said the matter will be reported to police.