Pop icon Leo Sayer on tour - where to see him and how to get tickets

Leo Sayer returns to British shores for his Just a Boy at 70 tour.

Leo, who celebrates his birthday during the second, UK leg of the tour, has had an extensive career in the music industry dating back to the mid-sixties, starting out with David Courtney and Adam Faith – and he wanted to be a graphic designer.

“I count myself very lucky to have a wonderful band at home in the UK” explains Leo.

“I always look forward to coming back to perform."

“From Soho to Brighton by way of Cornwall to Glasgow, I like searching out all the places I used to haunt and see if they’ve changed, many haven’t at all, under the surface.

“It’s going to be another great tour and I’m looking forward to the shows immensely.”

Leo Sayer had hits with I Feel Like Dancing, Giving It All Away, Moonlighting, Thunder in My Heart and I Can't Stop Loving You.

He is at Bridlington Spa on Thursday May 16.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or https://www.bridspa.com/events/?eventid=164402