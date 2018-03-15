Poorly Bridlington girl, 6, gets Christmas party she missed out on

A Bridlington father has thanked the Round Table for their generosity after his little girl spent six weeks in hospital.

Six-year-old Lacey Ainley’s face lit up when her Disney idol Moana walked into a belated Christmas party to celebrate a time she missed out on.

Lacey and dad Mark Ainley

“She loved it,” said dad Mark Ainley. “Her little face lit up when she saw Moana and she ran straight over to her to give her a hug.

“She dressed up as Belle and she had a lovely time.

“The Round Table donated so many presents all from Disney. I can’t thank them enough for support.”

On December 21 last year, the youngster was rushed to Scarborough Hospital when she had a seizure in the early hours of the morning.

She was transferred to Leeds General Hospital and a scan revealed she had an infection in the brain now believed to have been caused by an infected chickenpox spot inside her nose.

Mark said: “She’s been left with brain damage following the infection. She’s had various tests and MRIs since leaving hospital and things are going in the right direction it’s just going to take time.

“Lacey had delayed development so she was two years behind at Hilderthorpe School but after this she’ll now have to go to Kings Mill School in Driffield.

“She has been to hospital appointments and physiotherapy and they’re pleased with how she’s coming along.”

Following an online appeal by family friend, Caroline McCracken, Bridlington Round Table got in touch to help support the brave youngster. Caroline said: “We’re all so grateful for the support from the Round Table. They’ve really got behind Lacey and her family to support her more than anyone else in Bridlington.

“I’m leaving the Go Fund Me page open a bit longer if anyone wants to donate to help with things like transport to hospital appointments.”

The party was held at Que Sera Cafe, in Cliff Street, and friends and family turned out to support the six-year-old. To donate visit click here.