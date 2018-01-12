Pool to close for three days for maintenance

The Splash Zone section of the swimming pool at East Riding Leisure in Bridlington will be closed for three days next week.

Managers said they needed to drain the water so they could service equipment and carry out maintenance and repairs.

The teaching pool and children’s fun area will be closed from Wednesday to Friday, reopening on Saturday morning, January 20.

Fitness classes and swimming lessons which take place in these areas will be cancelled for the three days and staff have thanked customers in advance for their understanding and patience.