Will Sir Greg Knight be backing Theresa May in tonight's vote?

East Yorkshire's MP has told us how he intends to vote when the Conservatives decide the future of the Prime Minister later today.

A statement from his office said: "Sir Greg will be backing the Prime Minister in the vote tonight."

A vote was triggered when 48 Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence in Theresa May and the results are expected to be announced at 9pm.

Earlier in the week, Sir Greg said he would not have supported Mrs May's Brexit withdrawal arrangement, despite being in favour of leaving the European Union.