Welcoming cadets from all around the region

Bridlington was given the honour of hosting the Central and East Yorkshire wing of the Air Training Corps’ parade.

Around 350 cadets gathered from as far afield as Stockton-on-Tees and Brough for an event which is only staged on this scale every five years.

Warrant officer Bob Hill, from 252 squadron in Bridlington, said: “It was an honour for the Bridlington squadron, it was a bit of kudos for us.” A service was held at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church, led by squadron padre the Rev Matthew Pollard and wing padre the Rev Andy Simpson, before a march through town to the Spa.