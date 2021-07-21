Vacancy for councillor on Atwick Parish Council
There is currently a vacancy on Atwick Parish Council caused by resignation of a councillor.
A by-election to fill the vacancies will be held if, by Monday, August 9, 2021, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the Chief Executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire HU17 9BA claiming an election.
If no such notice is given by that date the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
More information about the role of a parish councillor can be gained from the clerk.
Contact clerk Nicki Salvidge via email at [email protected] or write to 17 Spring Field Close, Sigglesthorne, HU11 5QP.