Two people needed to sit on council standards committee

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is looking to attract two members of the public to sit on its standards committee.

The standards committee is made up of six elected members from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, three representatives from town and parish councils and three independent representatives who are not councillors or affiliated to any political party.

The committee oversees and advises East Riding of Yorkshire Council on ethical issues and standards of conduct as well as receiving and determining complaints about the conduct of its councillors and those from across the 168 town and parish councils.

The vacancies are open to anyone who lives or works in the area and/or have experience in fields such as:

○ business

○ trade unions

○ academic institutions

○ voluntary sector

A spokesman said: “Whilst the position is voluntary, payment of an allowance and the reimbursement of reasonable travelling and subsistence expenses will be paid to successful candidates.

More information about the committee can be found at https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/council/committees/standards-committee/standards-committee

All CVs should be received no later Thursday, October 31,