Tributes paid to former Bridlington mayor Richard Harrap

Bridlington councillor Richard Harrap has died overnight - just over a week after retaining his seat in the local elections.

He was a former mayor of Bridlington, a former town councillor, and acted as the political agent for the town's MP Sir Greg Knight.

Cllr Harrap was elected to serve Bridlington North ward again, alongside fellow Conservatives Chad Chadwick and Chris Matthews, after receiving more than 2,000 votes at the ballot box earlier this month.

Over the past four years, he had served as portfolio holder for adult and carer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sir Greg said on Twitter: " I am deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Councillor Richard Harrap, my dear friend and political agent.

"He was widely respected and was completely dedicated to the welfare of Bridlington.

"He will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his family. God bless Richard."