Town Council freezes amount it wants in tax from each house

Bridlington Town Council will have a slightly bigger budget next year - but residents will not be asked to contribute more money.

Rates for all households are staying at the same levels as last year, but because there are more homes in the town than 12 months ago, the revenue will be increased.

The amounts are: Band A £13.67, Band B £15.95, Band C £18.23, Band D £20.51, Band E £25.07, Band F £29.63, Band G £34.18, Band H £41.02.

That should generate £212,000 for the town council. Its biggest outlays are for staffing, administration, Christmas lights and the gasworx Skatepark. It also distributes £15,000 in small grants to local organisations.

For 2018-19, the council is almost doubling its contribution towards Bridlington In Bloom, and giving 20% more to the town’s Remembrance Sunday service, as well as supporting a Merchant Navy Day event.