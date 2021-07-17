Time running out for residents to have their say on the East Riding Draft Local Plan Update

The consultation documents can be found online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/localplanupdate while hard copies of the documents can also be viewed at the council’s libraries, customer service centres, multi-service centres and mobile libraries.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has been asking for residents to give their views and comments on the proposals, which sets out revised housing and employment targets for the East Riding.

The current East Riding Local Plan was adopted in April 2016 and the updated plan is proposing that the housing requirement in the East Riding should be 20,900 by 2039, with the sites for allocation also included in the proposals.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the consultation period was extended from the usual six-week period to a 10-week period, which ends on Friday, August 6 so there is still time for people to get involved and have their say.

The consultation documents can be found online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/localplanupdate while hard copies of the documents can also be viewed at the council’s libraries, customer service centres, multi-service centres and mobile libraries.

Councillor Gary McMaster, portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The East Riding Draft Local Plan will shape the future of the East Riding for many years so it is vitally important that residents are able to have their say and give us their views on the proposed housing, employment and mixed-use allocations across the towns and villages.

“The consultation ends on Friday, August 6 so time is running out for people to have their say on the plans so I’d urge them to let us know their views either face to face at a drop-in event or by completing the form online.”

Comments can be made online via www.eastriding.gov.uk/localplanupdate or by writing to Forward Planning (AS67), East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Cross Street, Beverley, HU17 9BA.