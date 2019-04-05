This is who you can vote for to represent Bridlington in next month's elections

The list of candidates for next month's East Riding of Yorkshire Council elections has been revealed.
Bridlington residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, and select eight councillors to represent the town's three wards.
Here is the list of candidates for the Bridlington Town Council election
The names on the ballot papers will be:
Bridlington Central and Old Town Ward (Two seats)
Richard Burton (Conservative), Main Street, Buckton
Liam Dealtry (Independent), Meadow Road, Bridlington
Mike Dixon (Labour), address not given
Alan Felber (Independent), Marton Road, Bridlington
Mike Heslop-Mullens (Liberal Democrats), St Oswald Road, Bridlington
Malcolm Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington
Margaret Pinder (Labour), address not given
Bridlington North (Three seats)
Chad Chadwick (Conservative), Bessingby Village
Jan Davis (Labour), Mill View Road, Beverley
Richard Harrap (Conservative), Canton Villas, Bridlington
Chris Matthews (Conservative), First Avenue, Bridlington
Bridlington South (Three seats)
John Copsey (Conservative), New Pasture Close, Bridlington
Colin Croft (Labour), Brookland Road, Bridlington
Shelagh Finlay (Labour), Hamilton Road, Bridlington
Thelma Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington
Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington
David Robson (Independent), Kingston Crescent, Bridlington
Chris Sutton (Labour), Clarence Avenue, Bridlington
Andy Walker (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington
Peter Wilson (Conservative), St John's Avenue, Bridlington