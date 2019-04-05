This is who you can vote for to represent Bridlington in next month's elections

The list of candidates for next month's East Riding of Yorkshire Council elections has been revealed.

Bridlington residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2, and select eight councillors to represent the town's three wards.

Here is the list of candidates for the Bridlington Town Council election

The names on the ballot papers will be:

Bridlington Central and Old Town Ward (Two seats)

Richard Burton (Conservative), Main Street, Buckton

Liam Dealtry (Independent), Meadow Road, Bridlington

Mike Dixon (Labour), address not given

Alan Felber (Independent), Marton Road, Bridlington

Mike Heslop-Mullens (Liberal Democrats), St Oswald Road, Bridlington

Malcolm Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington

Margaret Pinder (Labour), address not given

Bridlington North (Three seats)

Chad Chadwick (Conservative), Bessingby Village

Jan Davis (Labour), Mill View Road, Beverley

Richard Harrap (Conservative), Canton Villas, Bridlington

Chris Matthews (Conservative), First Avenue, Bridlington

Bridlington South (Three seats)

John Copsey (Conservative), New Pasture Close, Bridlington

Colin Croft (Labour), Brookland Road, Bridlington

Shelagh Finlay (Labour), Hamilton Road, Bridlington

Thelma Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington

Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington

David Robson (Independent), Kingston Crescent, Bridlington

Chris Sutton (Labour), Clarence Avenue, Bridlington

Andy Walker (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington

Peter Wilson (Conservative), St John's Avenue, Bridlington