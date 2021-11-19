There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Thwing and Octon Parish Council – find out how to get involved here

A by-election will be held if by Wednesday, December 8, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA, claiming such an election.

There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Thwing and Octon Parish Council, caused by a resignation.

A by-election will be held if by Wednesday, December 8, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA, claiming such an election.