The Talking Tourism column with Tim Norman

Scooter Rally weekend has been and gone with a magnificent welcome from all in Bridlington.

It was a real shame that the weather was poor for most of the weekend but the scooter boys and girls certainly made the most of it. Unfortunately there were reports of a couple of accidents on the way here but I do hope that they all made it home safely.

This weekend has shown that when the pubs and clubs in the town get together and arrange entertainments and the use of facilities amongst themselves that great things can be achieved. It was a shame that the official Scooter Rally has been moved to the west side of the country but that event will definitely be missing out on those who have decided to stay with what Bridlington has to offer. And now we hear that the official Scooter Rally will not be in Bridlington in 2020 as suggested last year. This is a blow to the town although that said we have had a great weekend and look forward to welcoming the lads and lasses again next year.

The Old Town Association along with assistance from Destination Old Town this year is reigniting the Dickensian Festival Day on the High Street.

The festival will once again be the effective commencement of the Christmas celebrations. The event, which is to be held on Sunday, December 1, is to be completed with a Lantern Walk from around Market Place along High Street and completing at the Bridlington Priory Church.

It will once again be a great opportunity for the Bridlington locals to enjoy the Old Town atmosphere as well as for visitors to learn that Bridlington is not just the Seaside but has another side of the Seaside as well. It is as well a great opportunity for people from around the town to help out – there is always the need for volunteers to help at these events as they take an enormous amount of organising and management and any help is welcome.

Today, of course is Halloween! This evening there is even more Ghoulish goings on in The Old Town with a Ghost Walk at 7pm starting at the Bayle Gate. As they say – Go along If You Dare!

And lets not miss out on the wonderful charity bonfire and fireworks display which will once again be amazing one and all at the Ship Inn in Sewerby from 5.30pm in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance from where you can see all of the other displays up and down the Yorkshire Coast.

So, although the Summer may be well and truly over and gone into distant memories there are always lots to do and see in and around Bridlington.