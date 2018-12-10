Sir Greg Knight would not have supported Theresa May in Brexit vote

Bridlington's MP has said he would not have supported the Prime Minister's deal if tomorrow's vote in Parliament had gone ahead.

Sir Greg Knight is in favour of leaving the European Union, but as it was announced that the ballot has been 'deferred', he said he found Theresa May's current deal as 'unacceptable'.

He said: “Having considered the detail what is proposed, I am concerned that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland is a threat to the integrity of the UK.

“Secondly, there is an indefinite ‘backstop’ arrangement where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit - and the proposals amount to the UK accepting an amalgam of the EU Customs Union and Single Market obligations.”

“So far as I am aware, no democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally upon us without any UK democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement.

"This plan is also to be the starting point for negotiating a future economic partnership. If we accept it, in my view it could seriously prejudice the second phase of negotiations.”

“The terms of the proposed deal do not sit well with previous assurances that we would leave the Customs Union because annexe 2 of the proposed deal says otherwise. Also, we were told that we would be out of the jurisdiction of the European Court, but Article 174 says otherwise."

Sir Greg also referred to the Attorney General’s legal advice which he said gave him 'further cause for concern.'

“The Legal Position confirms the backstop has no unilateral exit, could last decades, that the UK loses control of tariffs and would create a regulatory border in the Irish Sea," he added/

“I regret to say that I find the current deal unacceptable and, in its present form, I cannot vote for it."