Sir Greg Knight to respond to Brexit deal

Bridlington's MP has said he will respond to the current situation the Government faces over Brexit in the coming days.

The Free Press has contacted Sir Greg Knight to get his reaction to the ongoing political landscape, which has seen Cabinet ministers resign today and MPs debating the deal in the Commons.

Sir Greg voted to leave the European Union, but his office said he wanted to take time to read the 585-page document thoroughly before making a public statement.

