Sir Greg Knight: 'Some MPs are trying to scupper Brexit altogether'

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has hit out at fellow MPs who he believes are trying to stop Brexit because they disagree with it.

Having been a leave voter throughout the process, he admits that nobody knows if Britain wil leave the European Union without a deal on April 12, and has accused colleague of ‘engineering’ votes to scupper the process.

Sir Greg said: “Members of Parliament are used to making decisions. It is their job. “Every single week issues arise which call for choices and judgements to be made where MPs apply their verdict to the subject under discussion.

“However, Brexit is different because the actual decision-making process was intentionally outsourced to the public via the national referendum which was held in 2016. Voters were told at the time that Parliament would implement what they decided.

“Unfortunately, since then, a large number of MPs have been trying to thwart the process because they disagree with it.

“My own view is that Parliament now has a duty to deliver Brexit because that is what the public clearly decided in a democratic vote.

“Britain is a successful trading nation and has the world’s fifth largest economy. We buy and sell goods all over the world and that is why some international organisations, large companies and the CBI are worried about future uncertainty and they want Britain to secure a deal with the European Union on tariffs and trade before we leave, so they can be certain what business conditions they will have to face in the short-term.

“This has led to some MPs to argue that we should not leave at all unless a trading agreement is reached and for others to say that we must remain in a ‘customs union’ with the EU even though this would prevent us from negotiating new trade deals with other countries.

“The whole parliamentary process has become bogged down with some MPs engineering votes seeking to delay leaving the EU, some insisting on a second referendum, others wanting to block the UK leaving without a deal and some even trying to scupper Brexit altogether.

“Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has negotiated a proposed agreement which allows us to leave in an orderly manner, but which critics say would require the consent of the EU for us to terminate it.

“This could, they argue, leave us trapped in a permanent ‘backstop’ arrangement.

So, it currently looks like a parliamentary stalemate has been reached as to the way forward. Britain has already given the EU notice that we are leaving, so if no further change in the law takes place, Britain will exit the EU without a deal on April 12.

“However, the Prime Minister wants a short extension to this date and she has until then to propose a plan - which must be accepted by the EU - or we will still leave without a deal on the 12th .

“As I write this, negotiations and debates are still continuing, so no-one, not even our PM, can yet say for sure where Britain will be on April 13.”