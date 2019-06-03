Sir Greg Knight reveals who he wants to be the next Prime Minister

Bridlington's MP has announced who he is supporting in the battle to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

Sir Greg Knight has taken to Twitter to show his support for Boris Johnson in the race to succeed Theresa May and move into 10 Downing Street.

He posted: "I want a leader who is ambitious for Britain and confident about the future of our country."

Boris was in Sir Greg's East Yorkshire constituency last weekend, and was spotted at a fish and chip shop in Bridlington and in the village of Bempton.