POLITICS: Here is the full list of candidates who will contest the East Wolds and Coastal by-election later this month

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has revealed the people who are due to contest the East Wolds and Coastal by-election on Thursday, August 19. The following people have been or stand nominated for election to the East Wolds and Coastal ward:

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:50 pm
The by-election is being held following the death of Councillor Paul Lisseter.

Peter Astell (Liberal Democrats)

Charlie Dewhirst (Conservative Party)

John Scullion (Green Party)

Kim Thomas (Yorkshire Party)

Daniel Vulliamy (Labour Party)

