POLITICS: Here is the full list of candidates who will contest the East Wolds and Coastal by-election later this month
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has revealed the people who are due to contest the East Wolds and Coastal by-election on Thursday, August 19. The following people have been or stand nominated for election to the East Wolds and Coastal ward:
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 10:50 pm
Peter Astell (Liberal Democrats)
Charlie Dewhirst (Conservative Party)
John Scullion (Green Party)
Kim Thomas (Yorkshire Party)
Daniel Vulliamy (Labour Party)
The by-election is being held following the death of Councillor Paul Lisseter.