MP Sir Greg Knight welcomes Government’s ‘Access to Cash’ consultation

Sir Greg Knight said cash remains a critical resource for millions of people, including the elderly and the self-employed.

The Government has just launched an ‘Access to Cash’ consultation with a view to legislating, protecting the public’s access to cash and ensuring that the UK’s cash infrastructure is sustainable in the long-term.

The proposals include ensuring that cash withdrawals are widely available from retailers in local communities across the UK, without consumers first having to make a purchase.

Although cash use is declining, with people increasingly choose cards and mobile phones make payments, it remains crucial for many people across the UK - including the elderly and vulnerable, who are finding that cash is becoming increasingly less accessible.

Sir Greg said: “While many people in the UK are moving away from cash, it remains a critical resource for millions of people, including the elderly and the self-employed.

However, hundreds of cashpoints close every month, and access to cash is becoming a real problem for those living in rural areas.”

“In order to be fair and give everyone equal access to the economy, we need firm action from both the government and major banks that those who want to use cash or who live in hard-to-reach places will not be left out and will continue to have access to cash.