‘More work to be done’ following East Riding area SEND inspection findings

ERYC’s Eoin Rush.

The inspectors judged the effectiveness of the area in implementing the special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) reforms as set out in the Children and Families Act 2014.

The findings include:

○ There are long-standing and systemic weaknesses in the area’s provision for SEND. These weaknesses predate the pandemic. There is an acute shortage of suitable school places for children and young people who require specialist provision.

○ Area leaders know what needs to be done. They have implemented a detailed plan to address the weaknesses in the SEND system. There are emerging signs of recovery.

○ Parents and carers who responded to Ofsted’s survey describe the experience of getting the provision to which their child or young person with SEND is entitled as a fight. Some parents and carers have lost faith in the area’s ability to meet their child’s or young person’s needs.

○ Area leaders listen to the voice of parents and carers, children and young people, and voluntary groups. However, over time, there has been a breakdown in trust between the parties involved in co-production.

Eoin Rush, director of children, families and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, acknowledged there had been significant challenges across the SEND system for a number of years but was heartened that Ofsted had endorsed the 10-point SEND Development and Improvement Plan, as well as placing faith in the current leadership team.

Mr Rush said: “As local area leaders we recognise there is much to do to rebuild trust, to ensure we have effective and transparent co-production processes, so all partners feel listened to and our children and young people, parents and carers feel well supported.

“It was encouraging to know the inspectors agreed with the areas of weakness we had already identified and supported the current leadership team as well as giving their backing to the SEND Development and Improvement Plan as the way for us to make progress.

“While significant improvements have been made over the last two years, there is still a lot of work to be done and that will not happen overnight.