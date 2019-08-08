Local MP’s award for local pubs support

Local MP Sir Greg Knight has received a special award in recognition of his support for the ‘Long Live the Local’ campaign and for helping to secure consecutive freezes on beer duty.

Sir Greg was presented with a unique tap handled trophy created for the occasion by the British Beer and Pub Association.

The special award is a new initiative in 2019 to recognise the role that Sir Greg and other MPs from across the House of Commons have played in supporting British pubs over the past two years.

Sir Greg said: “I am delighted to receive this award. Brewing and pubs are vital to the local economy – especially in rural areas and the ‘Long Live the Local’ campaign has also helped to focus the mind of the Chancellor of the Exchequer on the fact that many pubs are struggling.

“The last thing they need is to have to put prices up because of increased taxation.”