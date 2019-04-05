Here is who you can vote for in the Bridlington Town Council elections

Thirteen candidates have put their names forward for the 12 seats on Bridlington Town Council.

Elections will be held on Thursday, May 2, with residents picking four representatives for each of the town's three wards.

The list of candidates is:

Bridlington North ward (Four seats)

Glenn Holmes (Independent),Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington

Cyril Marsburg (Conservative), address not given

Bridlington Old Town (Four seats)

Liam Dealtry (Independent), Meadow Road, Bridlington

Mike Dixon (Labour), Second Avenue, Bridlington

Jackie Foster (Labour), Jubilee Walk, Bridlington

Mike Heslop-Mullens (Liberal Democrats), St Oswald Road, Bridlington

Malcolm Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington

Bridlington South (Four seats)

Colin Croft (Labour), Brookland Road, Bridlington

Shelagh Finlay (Labour), Hamilton Road, Bridlington

Thelma Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington

Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington

Chris Sutton (Labour), Clarence Avenue, Bridlington

Andy Walker (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington