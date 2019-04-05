Here is who you can vote for in the Bridlington Town Council elections

Thirteen candidates have put their names forward for the 12 seats on Bridlington Town Council.
Elections will be held on Thursday, May 2, with residents picking four representatives for each of the town's three wards.
The list of candidates is:
Bridlington North ward (Four seats)
Glenn Holmes (Independent),Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington
Cyril Marsburg (Conservative), address not given
Bridlington Old Town (Four seats)
Liam Dealtry (Independent), Meadow Road, Bridlington
Mike Dixon (Labour), Second Avenue, Bridlington
Jackie Foster (Labour), Jubilee Walk, Bridlington
Mike Heslop-Mullens (Liberal Democrats), St Oswald Road, Bridlington
Malcolm Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington
Bridlington South (Four seats)
Colin Croft (Labour), Brookland Road, Bridlington
Shelagh Finlay (Labour), Hamilton Road, Bridlington
Thelma Milns (Independent), Ramsey Road, Bridlington
Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington
Chris Sutton (Labour), Clarence Avenue, Bridlington
Andy Walker (Yorkshire Party), Shaftesbury Road, Bridlington