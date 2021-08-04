East Riding and Hull council leaders hold ‘positive and constructive’ devolution discussion with minister

East Riding Council leader Jonathan Owen and Hull Council chief Daren Hale.

The meeting was an opportunity to re-establish discussions, which had to be put on hold in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for both Government and Local Government to prioritise their responses, nationally and locally, in order to support residents, businesses and communities.

During the meeting, no commitments were made on any one way forward with devolution and discussions centred around options for what a potential devolution deal could look like for the region – including applying to take part in a pilot programme for a County Deal – as set out by the Prime Minister in his speech around the Government’s levelling up agenda, which is a potential alternative to the previously mooted Mayoral Model.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an exciting time for Hull and the East Riding and a devolution deal could unlock a multi-million pound, strategic investment in our region.

“Devolution has the potential to bring a huge economic boost to the area in terms of infrastructure, transport, adult education and skills funding as well as many other benefits for our communities.

“The discussions with the Government have been positive and constructive and we will now consider the options before us and work closely with Hull City Council to explore them and make progress in terms of next steps.”

Hull City Council Leader, Councillor Daren Hale, said: “We had a very constructive discussion with the minister and were reassured that a number of alternative options are on the table for Hull and the East Riding to work together more closely with Government to the benefit of all our residents.

“There was a clear recognition that both Hull and East Riding Councils had worked co-operatively to be part of a wider deal within either Yorkshire or the Humber, but this had not come to fruition due to the decision making of other local authorities. Both Hull and the East Riding have a tradition of joint working around areas of common interest.